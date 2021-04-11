Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week

Don’t miss ABC13 &Game of the Week series!On Tuesday, April 13, get ready for a battle on the diamond as the Tomball Cougars clash with the Tompkins Falcons. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV to watch the games.

We’ll play the games live right here in this story and on our iPhone and Android apps.