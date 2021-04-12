100 business executives discuss how to combat new voting rules: report

A group of more than 100 business community leaders joined a Zoom call on Saturday to explore what steps they could take to push back against legislation being considered in state legislatures across the country that would tighten voting laws, The Washington Post reported .

Leaders from Delta, American, United, Starbucks, Target, LinkedIn, Levi Strauss and Boston Consulting Group were present on the Zoom call, the Post reported. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was also reportedly included in the conversation.

Two of the avenues discussed were stopping donations to politicians who support the legislation and postponing investments in states that approve the measures, four people who were on the call told the Post, including one of the organizers, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale management professor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal of the call was to bring together companies that have issued their own statements following the signing of Georgia’s voting bill, the Post reported, citing Sonnenfeld.

The participants didn’t settle on any final steps.

The meeting was first reported by The Wall Street Journal .

The meeting comes as backlash grows against Georgia’s recently passed voting law and the GOP battles with companies that have expressed opposition.

Since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian Kemp Kemp: Pulling All-Star game out of Atlanta will hurt business owners of color Ready or not, the era of corporate political responsibility is upon us Solving the ‘primary problem’ will repair our government and elections MORE (R) signed the bill, companies including Coca-Cola and Delta have have spoken out against the legislation.

Earlier this month, Major League Baseball announced that it was pulling the league’s All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of the legislation. The July game will now be played in Denver , MLB announced this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHarry Reid reacts to Boehner book excerpt: ‘We didn’t mince words’ Democrats see opportunity in GOP feud with business Biden resists calls to give hard-hit states more vaccines than others MORE (R) said last week that it was “quite stupid to jump in the middle of a highly controversial issue.”

On Wednesday, he backed off his comments , saying at a press conference in Kentucky “I didn’t say that very artfully yesterday. They’re certainly entitled to be involved in politics. They are. My principal complaint is they didn’t read the darn bill.”

Lawmakers in Texas advanced legislation on April 1 that would implement new voting restrictions in the state, including limits on polling place hours and reducing options for voters to cast ballots.

[email protected] (Mychael Schnell)