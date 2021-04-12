An estimated 4.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in one day USA

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published data on Saturday.

“Saturday was incredible! Yesterday, a total of +4.63 million doses were administered, setting a new record “Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s director of Covid-19 data, tweeted. “Over 500K more than the previous record set on Saturday. A staggering number of doses were administered.”

The issue is that, according to CDC data released Saturday, more than 75% of the US population is not fully vaccinated.

Now for the bad news: According to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenky, new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased for the third consecutive week.

“The number of cases and emergency room visits have increased,” Walensky stated Friday. “These increases are occurring in younger adults, the majority of whom have not been vaccinated.”

Not only is the B.1.1.7 variant more contagious than the original coronavirus strain; it has also become the dominant strain in the United States.

According to experts, the B.1.1.7 variant may result in more severe disease and may also be more lethal.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the US averaged more than 68,000 new Covid-19 cases per day over the last week.

This is an increase of more than 20% over the March 10 seven-day average.

Walensky noted that more Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 have visited emergency rooms for Covid-19 complications.

According to her, certain trends are “exaggerated” in one region of the country: the Upper Midwest.

“CDC is collaborating with public health officials in this region to determine what is causing these outbreaks and how we can intervene,” Walensky said.