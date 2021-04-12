Arthritis: Two 'surprising' conditions that might precede rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis

As a last resort, surgery might be considered to cure CTS, which has a downtime recovery of about four weeks.

What are urinary tract infections (UTI)?

UTIs affects the urinary tract, including the bladder, urethra, or kidneys.

Symptoms of a UTI include:

Pain or a burning sensation when peeing (dysuria)

Needing to pee more often than usual during the night (nocturia)

Pee that looks cloudy

Needing to pee suddenly or more urgently than usual

Needing to pee more often than usual

Blood in your pee

Lower tummy pain or pain in your back, just under the ribs

A high temperature, or feeling hot and shivery

A very low temperature below 36C

Antibiotics may be prescribed, which need to be completed in order for them to work.

