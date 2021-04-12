NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Arthritis: Two 'surprising' conditions that might precede rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis

Health

Arthritis: Two 'surprising' conditions that might precede rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis

1 min

128views
103
15 shares, 103 points

As a last resort, surgery might be considered to cure CTS, which has a downtime recovery of about four weeks.

What are urinary tract infections (UTI)?

UTIs affects the urinary tract, including the bladder, urethra, or kidneys.

Symptoms of a UTI include:

  • Pain or a burning sensation when peeing (dysuria)
  • Needing to pee more often than usual during the night (nocturia)
  • Pee that looks cloudy
  • Needing to pee suddenly or more urgently than usual
  • Needing to pee more often than usual
  • Blood in your pee
  • Lower tummy pain or pain in your back, just under the ribs
  • A high temperature, or feeling hot and shivery
  • A very low temperature below 36C

Antibiotics may be prescribed, which need to be completed in order for them to work.

Read More

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish