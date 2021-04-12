Arthritis: Two 'surprising' conditions that might precede rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis

As a last resort, surgery might be considered to cure CTS, which has a downtime recovery of about four weeks.
What are urinary tract infections (UTI)?
UTIs affects the urinary tract, including the bladder, urethra, or kidneys.
Symptoms of a UTI include:
- Pain or a burning sensation when peeing (dysuria)
- Needing to pee more often than usual during the night (nocturia)
- Pee that looks cloudy
- Needing to pee suddenly or more urgently than usual
- Needing to pee more often than usual
- Blood in your pee
- Lower tummy pain or pain in your back, just under the ribs
- A high temperature, or feeling hot and shivery
- A very low temperature below 36C
Antibiotics may be prescribed, which need to be completed in order for them to work.
