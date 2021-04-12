NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Bystander tried to pull man from burning car after SW...

US

Bystander tried to pull man from burning car after SW Houston crash

1 min

117views
72
12 shares, 72 points
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A trapped driver of a vehicle that had crashed Saturday in southwest Houston died after it caught fire, despite attempts to free him from the wreckage, witnesses said.It happened on South Gessner near Meadowland Drive.

The vehicle crashed into part of a bridge and rolled over, witnesses said. The vehicle’s fuel tank was ruptured in the collision and ignited.A bystander tried to free the driver from the car but couldn’t get him out before flames consumed it, witnesses told ABC13.

The driver’s identity was not immediately released, and the cause of the crash was still under investigation. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, witnesses said.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

KTRK

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

72
12 shares, 72 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish