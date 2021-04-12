Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Draws On Offset’s $1800 Moncler Jacket With Red Crayon Then Dozes Off

Cardi B’s mini-me daughter Kulture got a hold of her dad’s designer puffer jacket, and showcased her drawing skills on the white coat.

Oops! Cardi B ‘s two-year-old daughter, Kulture , accidentally treated her dad Offset ‘s Moncler jacket like a canvas! The “WAP” hitmaker took to Instagram on April 10 to share a video of the coat in question, covered in red crayon marker. “Look what she did,” Cardi captioned the video, tagging her husband. She then posted a clip of little Kulture peacefully sleeping, blissfully unaware of the damage she caused to the designer jacket. “Wow,” the singer captioned the video, which showed her mini-me rocking a black graphic tee, with two adorable buns in her hair.

Kulture caught drawing on Offset’s Moncler jacket while he’s out on vacation 😂 pic.twitter.com/pWQWMhguy2 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 11, 2021

It came just days after Cardi revealed she took her little girl on a shopping spree , buying multiple Chanel purses. The “Up” rapper totally spoiled little Kulture, but she was more than happy to, as she explained in the caption to her post. “This what happens when God gives me the babygirl I always wanted,” she began. “I shop more for her then I do for myself.”

The little fashionista may sport designer threads and enjoy the lifestyle of her rich and famous parents — but that doesn’t mean her mom won’t remind her how lucky she is. “My daughter came out of my p***y rich,” Cardi told Billboard back in December, after the outlet named her Woman of the Year. “She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.”

Like Cardi, Kulture’s dad Offset is a successful rapper, but fame hasn’t always allowed him to avoid run ins with law enforcement. “Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous,” Cardi continued. “I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.’” What a great role model!

Emily Selleck