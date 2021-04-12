Christie Brinkley, 67, Rocks A Strapless Black Swimsuit On The Beach With Son Jack, 25 — Pics

Hot mom alert! Christie Brinkley looked incredible while wearing a one-piece swimsuit for a photo shoot on the beach with her son, Jack Brinkley-Cook.
Christie Brinkley[1], 67, spent some quality time with her middle child, Jack Brinkley-Cook, at the beach on April 11. The model took to Instagram to share some sweet shots of her bonding time with the 25-year-old. In the pics, she’s wearing a strapless, one-piece swimsuit, along with a skirt around her waist as a cover-up. Jack is shirtless in his swimsuit, and the two are posing by the water with big smiles.
“I’ve got SONSHINE on a cloudy day,” Christie captioned the pic. “I love you @jackbrinkleycook.” Christie and Jack struck various poses in the photos, with the 67-year-old wearing a floppy hat on her head, as well. Jack is Christie’s son from her third marriage to Richard Taubman. She also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with second husband Billy Joel, and daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, with her third husband, Peter Cook, who she divorced in 2008.
Christie has been spending quite a bit of time at the beach recently, and loves sharing photos from her travels on social media. At the end of 2020, Christie had hip replacement surgery[2] to alleviate pain that that stemmed from a helicopter crash she was in in 1994. After the procedure, she revealed that she had taken up swimming as her primary source of exercise to increase her mobility — so the beach has been the perfect place for her recovery! Of course, it doesn’t hurt that it’s the perfect place to soak up the sun[3] and relax, too.
It appears that Sailor is also with Christie and Jack on this latest getaway, as she’s been sharing beach photos on[4] her own Instagram page recently, too. On April 10, she posted a picture of herself lounging in the sand while wearing a bikini — and she looked just like her mom’s mini-me. Like Christie, Sailor has taken up modeling, and she’s definitely following in her legendary mother’s footsteps.
References
- ^ Christie Brinkley (www.hollywoodlife.com)
- ^ hip replacement surgery (hollywoodlife.com)
- ^ soak up the sun (hollywoodlife.com)
- ^ sharing beach photos on (hollywoodlife.com)
Alyssa Norwin
0 Comments