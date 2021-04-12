Could 'micro homes' be the answer to Austin's rising home prices?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Home prices continue to rise across Austin, but now there could be a solution if you’re willing to downsize?

“There is a full kitchen, comes with all the appliances,” said Aaron Levy, CEO of Casata. “Dining area, living area, there is more than enough space.”

At just over 600 square feet, Levy shows off one of the 66 micro homes that will be rented out this summer in south Austin just off Old Manchaca Road.

“We are seeing an opportunity to move towards smaller living spaces,” Levy said.

The micro homes range in size from 378 to 758 square feet, but don’t let that scare you away, Levy said.

“When you look at this on paper and see 400 square feet, you think that sounds awfully small, but once you step into it and experience it, you realize it is quite appealing,” Levy said.

The homes are set up with enough space for a king-size bed, living room, bathrooms and all the appliances you need.

Jenny Beckett says it beats apartment living, but also offers much more.

“You are closer together, but there seems like there is a trend where you don’t know your community or neighbor,” Beckett said.

Her job at the new development is to set up community activities and get neighbors involved in community projects. From donation drives, sports activities and even gardening projects, she looks forward to connecting neighbors to each other.

“Our residents who live here will really feel a sense of safety, community and fulfillment,” Beckett said.

For now, the units will be rented out to residents, costing between $ 1,200 and $ 1,500, but as Austin home prices continue to rise, these homes could be the answer for those looking to buy a home.

“We see how this could be a solution to affordability as we scale and grow,” Levy said.

How much would one of these micro homes cost you?

“Something like this could be for sale somewhere in the mid 100’s to the lower 200’s depending on location and community and size,” Levy said.

Levy says they plan on building similar developments in Waco and San Marcos and there are plans for more of these micro home communities in Austin.

Residents can start moving in July, and by September all 66 homes will be built and ready to go.

Nabil Remadna