Crowds demonstrate after an officer’s shooting of a motorist near Minneapolis

Angry demonstrators swelled to hundreds as officers inside the Brooklyn Police Department fired rubber bullets and sprayed chemical irritants.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department’s front door was hit by gunfire, and shattered, according to them There were stones and other items hurled at the Commissioner of Commissioner of Public Safety, John Harrington, in a press conference. Approximately 20 establishments were hit by the rioting. The local authorities triggered the National Guard.

The man who was shot by the police was said to be 20-year-old Daunte Wright Wal. In a tweet, he monitored the rioting in Brooklyn Center, a neighbourhood of Minneapolis, and described the situation as the loss of another black life.

Thousands of people have also protested the prosecution of a white former police officer, Derek Chauvien, which has now been going on for three weeks in a ringed-off cage in Minneapolis.

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2021

Chauvin is accused of killing and imprisoning Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was already in handcuffs at the time, which sparked international outrage last May.

On Sunday afternoon, Wright’s mother said on the scene that he had been pulled over for illegal air fresheners in his rearview mirror. She told her son, “Get out of the car, now.”

I overheard them say, “Daunte, don’t run She called him back and she heard his girlfriend crying on the other end.

In a statement, the police stopped a man on the street at about 2 p.m.m. who had an outstanding arrest warrant. Attempting to be arrested, he returned to his vehicle. The unidentified suspect was fatally wounded. A car was struck before the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The officers had body cameras on during the incident. The state police said it was investigating

The Minnesota affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union wants to investigate and demands the videos to be released immediately. The protest organisers declared that “hanging air fresheners are frequently used as a justification for targeting black people.”

The rioters brandished their batons nearby Some demonstrators broke the windows of two cars and jumped on top of them. At least two men were struck by rubber bullets and a Reuters witness said the crowd marched to the police station.

Mayor Mike Elliott said, “This is a terrible incident.”

He said: “We are urging the demonstrators to remain peaceful and not retaliate.”