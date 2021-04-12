NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Crypto exchange Binance launches tradable stock tokens, starts with Tesla

Business

Crypto exchange Binance launches tradable stock tokens, starts with Tesla

1 min

83views
78
13 shares, 78 points

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Monday the launch of ‘trade digital tokens’ that represent fully backed shares of equity stock. It said the first stock tokens will be of Tesla, the largest automaker by market cap.

According to the statement, “each stock token on Binance will represent one share of equity stock, which is fully backed by shares stored in a depository portfolio of underlying securities, in cooperation with investment firm CM-Equity AG and asset tokenization platform Digital Assets AG.”

Tesla stock tokens on Binance will have a minimum trade size of one-hundredth of a stock token, representing the same fraction of a Tesla share. Stock tokens will be priced and settled in Binance USD (BUSD), a regulated stable coin pegged to the US dollar and issued by Paxos Trust.

“Binance serves many users around the world and we are very pleased to be able to help them participate in the equity market,” said Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, CEO of Binance. “Stock tokens demonstrate how we can democratize value transfer more seamlessly, reduce friction and costs to accessibility, without compromising on compliance or security. Through connecting traditional and crypto markets, we are building another technological bridge for a more inclusive financial future,” he added.

The launch of zero-commissioned stock tokens opens up new opportunities for both crypto and traditional investors, the company said. “Binance users who are knowledgeable about crypto’s fractional properties can now diversify into equity assets using a digital currency and platform they are familiar with.”
Also on rt.com Cryptocurrency market now worth almost as much as Apple after market cap hits record $ 2 TRILLION
Conventional investors will be able to access equities in smaller quantities and “gain exposure to the fast-growing crypto market through the largest and most liquid digital asset exchange in the world.”

Binance said it will continue to respond to market demand by listing more stock tokens and launching more related features. 

The world’s leading crypto exchange, Binance, recorded a 346% growth in users during the first quarter of 2021, fueling a 260% growth in total trading volumes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

78
13 shares, 78 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish