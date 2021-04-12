Daniel Ricciardo takes aim at Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

“None of us have dealt with that pressure. None of us have had that year after year. Pretty much every weekend he rocks up to a race.

“Yes, he has the best car, but he’s also expected to win all the time. And if he doesn’t, it’s, ‘OK, what happened to Lewis?'”

Ricciardo will soon be approaching the tail end of his career and he has no plans of sticking around in F1 once he retires.

“As much as I love the sport, and obviously it’s given me a lot, I think I’ll also equally love to escape from it once I’m done,” he explained.