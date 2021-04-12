NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Daniel Ricciardo takes aim at Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Sports

Daniel Ricciardo takes aim at Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

1 min

94views
69
12 shares, 69 points

“None of us have dealt with that pressure. None of us have had that year after year. Pretty much every weekend he rocks up to a race.

“Yes, he has the best car, but he’s also expected to win all the time. And if he doesn’t, it’s, ‘OK, what happened to Lewis?'”

Ricciardo will soon be approaching the tail end of his career and he has no plans of sticking around in F1 once he retires.

“As much as I love the sport, and obviously it’s given me a lot, I think I’ll also equally love to escape from it once I’m done,” he explained.

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

69
12 shares, 69 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish