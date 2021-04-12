Debenhams launches fire sale tomorrow before closing for good – all you need to know

Debenhams has struggled financially over the past year and bosses have said that it can no longer survive. The retailer will close all its shops from early May, but first it will hold a big closing-down sale in some stores across England and Wales when non-essential retailers reopen tomorrow.
In England, the stores reopening tomorrow for a limited time only are: Banbury, Barrow, Basildon, Basingstoke, Bath, Bedford, Beverley, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bolton, Bournemouth, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Bromley, Bury, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Carlisle, Chelmsford, Cheshire Oaks, Chester, Chesterfield, Colchester, Coventry, Crawley, Derby, Doncaster, Exeter, Fareham, Gloucester, Gravesend, Guildford, Hanley, Harrow, Hastings, Hemel, Hereford, Hounslow, Hull, Ilford, Ipswich, Lakeside, Leeds, Lichfield, Lincoln, Liverpool, Luton, Manchester, Mansfield, Meadowhall, Merryhill, Middlesbrough, Newbury, Newcastle, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Nuneaton, Oldham, Plymouth, Preston, Redditch, Romford, Scarborough, Scunthorpe, Sheffield, Southend, Stevenage, Stockport, Sunderland, Sutton, Taunton, Telford, Torquay, Trafford Centre, Uxbridge, Wakefield, Walsall, Warrington, Westwood Cross Broadstairs, White Rose (Leeds), Wigan, Winchester, Woking, Workington, Worthing, and York Monks Cross.
Eight stores are reopening in Wales, located in Bangor, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Llandudno, Llanelli, Newport, Swansea and Wrexham.
Debenhams is not the only high street retailer to close its stores forever in the coming weeks.
Some stores will not reopen at all tomorrow, including Topshop, Laura Ashley, Oasis, Warehouse, and Accessorize.
