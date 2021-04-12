NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Debenhams launches fire sale tomorrow before closing for good –...

Debenhams launches fire sale tomorrow before closing for good – all you need to know

Debenhams has struggled financially over the past year and bosses have said that it can no longer survive. The retailer will close all its shops from early May, but first it will hold a big closing-down sale in some stores across England and Wales when non-essential retailers reopen tomorrow.
Debenhams will leave a huge hole in the British high street as the retailer has been around for almost 250 years.

It traces its roots back to 1778, when William Clark established a drapers store on Wigmore Street in west London.

Its current name stems from 1813 when William Debenham invested in the company, which became Clark & Debenham.

Months of closures and the rise of online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic has meant that many retail companies have been forced to close after going bust.

In England, the stores reopening tomorrow for a limited time only are: Banbury, Barrow, Basildon, Basingstoke, Bath, Bedford, Beverley, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bolton, Bournemouth, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Bromley, Bury, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Carlisle, Chelmsford, Cheshire Oaks, Chester, Chesterfield, Colchester, Coventry, Crawley, Derby, Doncaster, Exeter, Fareham, Gloucester, Gravesend, Guildford, Hanley, Harrow, Hastings, Hemel, Hereford, Hounslow, Hull, Ilford, Ipswich, Lakeside, Leeds, Lichfield, Lincoln, Liverpool, Luton, Manchester, Mansfield, Meadowhall, Merryhill, Middlesbrough, Newbury, Newcastle, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Nuneaton, Oldham, Plymouth, Preston, Redditch, Romford, Scarborough, Scunthorpe, Sheffield, Southend, Stevenage, Stockport, Sunderland, Sutton, Taunton, Telford, Torquay, Trafford Centre, Uxbridge, Wakefield, Walsall, Warrington, Westwood Cross Broadstairs, White Rose (Leeds), Wigan, Winchester, Woking, Workington, Worthing, and York Monks Cross.

Eight stores are reopening in Wales, located in Bangor, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Llandudno, Llanelli, Newport, Swansea and Wrexham.

Debenhams is not the only high street retailer to close its stores forever in the coming weeks.

Some stores will not reopen at all tomorrow, including Topshop, Laura Ashley, Oasis, Warehouse, and Accessorize.

