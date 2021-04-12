Debenhams launches fire sale tomorrow before closing for good – all you need to know

Debenhams has struggled financially over the past year and bosses have said that it can no longer survive. The retailer will close all its shops from early May, but first it will hold a big closing-down sale in some stores across England and Wales when non-essential retailers reopen tomorrow.

Debenhams will leave a huge hole in the British high street as the retailer has been around for almost 250 years.

It traces its roots back to 1778, when William Clark established a drapers store on Wigmore Street in west London.

Its current name stems from 1813 when William Debenham invested in the company, which became Clark & Debenham.

Months of closures and the rise of online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic has meant that many retail companies have been forced to close after going bust.