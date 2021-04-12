Elderly drivers could need to get a driving licence signed by GP under new proposals

Victoria Batman has started a campaign to require extra checks on road users after her 11-year old son Josh died following a crash involving an elderly driver. She has embarked on a campaign to change the law to ensure elderly drivers are safe to drive before they get beyond the wheel.

But there is no legal limit on what age drivers must stop using their cars.

Drivers are supposed to tell the DVLA if they have a medical condition which would disqualify them from holding a licence.

However, some police forces have reported as many as 30 percent of over 70s with medical conditions fail to inform the DVLA of the issue.

Department for Transport data has also revealed over 70s are more likely to be involved in driver error collisions.