Full transcript of Mourinho and Solskjaer's explosive Son row at full-time

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho were embroiled in a furious row at full-time following Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The pair clashed verbally over an incident involving Heung-min Son and Scott McTominay. The United midfielder was adjudged to have fouled the South Korean in the build up to an Edinson Cavani goal, leaving the United boss furious.

McTominay’s hand had caught Son’s face leaving the latter on the floor for the duration of the goal.

Chris Kavanagh was informed of the incident by VAR and was told to check the pitch-side monitor. The goal was subsequently chalked off with PGMOL later stating: “It wasn’t part of McTominay’s natural running movement and was careless.”

Moments later and Spurs took the lead with none other than Son stroking home the goal’s opener.

Despite his side coming back into the contest and winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, Solskjaer was still absolutely furious at full-time.

“The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone,” said the United boss.

“If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal.

“We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.

Sign up for our boxing newsletter! Every Monday we deliver our verdict on the weekend’s fights and, more importantly, what’s next for the winners and losers. Signing up is easy, just click this link , enter your email address and select ‘Boxing’ from the list.

“We weren’t conned, the referee was.”

Solskjaer added: “The game has gone. The game has absolutely gone. We shouldn’t be conned.

“I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food. We weren’t conned, the referee was.”

Upon hearing Solskjaer’s comments Mourinho let rip.

“In relation to that I just want to say Son is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole,” replied Mourinho, making it personal.

“Because I think a father you always have to feed. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal.

“I’m very, very disappointed and because with me, like we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese, I told Ole already what I think about his comments.

“And I have to tell you that I’m very, very disappointed that in five, six, seven questions you ignore the dimension of that comment.”

[email protected] (Thomas Bristow)