Galveston leaders ask for Abbott to back them in pressuring CDC to lift moratorium on cruises

SEE ALSO: 2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume cruises in June; Crews, guests must be vaccinated[1]
Now, leaders are hoping to have ships sailing from the Port of Galveston as early as July.On Monday, the Port of Galveston director, Rodger Rees, issued a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for his backing in pressuring the CDC to lift the moratorium.[2] Rees claimed the cruise industry is being unfairly singled out.
“We’re ready,” Rees said. “We’re the only cruise port in Texas. But this business has been growing. We have a lot of things going on this.”
SEE ALSO: Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance[3]
This comes a week after the state of Florida filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately.
SEE ALSO: Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail[4]According to Galveston leaders, the suspension of cruise ships resulted in a $ 1.2 billion loss in direct spending. The suspension also caused a reduction of 23,000 jobs and $ 1.6 billion in wages statewide.
SEE ALSO: Royal Caribbean plans first fully vaccinated cruises from Israel[5]
Claire Johnson, co-owner of GalvestonCruises.com, said there is a demand to set sail again and that most of her clients wouldn’t mind if there was a requirement to be vaccinated.
“People are ready to go,” Johnson said.Galveston County Health authorities, Dr. Philip Keiser also added he would be among the first on a ship that required everyone to be vaccinated.
“I’d get on that ship. I really would. That’s how much confidence I have on the vaccines,” Keiser said. “I think particularly for cruise lines, that’s probably what they’re going to have to do.”
The video above is from a previous story.
Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook[6], Twitter[7] and Instagram[8].
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
References
- ^ 2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume cruises in June; Crews, guests must be vaccinated (abc13.com)
- ^ CDC to lift the moratorium. (www.cdc.gov)
- ^ Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance (abc13.com)
- ^ Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail (abc13.com)
- ^ Royal Caribbean plans first fully vaccinated cruises from Israel (abc13.com)
- ^ Facebook (www.facebook.com)
- ^ Twitter (twitter.com)
- ^ Instagram (www.instagram.com)
Shelley Childers
0 Comments