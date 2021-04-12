Genshin Impact 1.5 release date news – Is Genshin Impact on Switch included?

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have been flowing pretty regularly onto online sites, offering snippets of information on what is coming next. This included details on new characters, with developers Mihoyo warning fans that these leaks build too much anticipation and pressure on the development team. But from what has been shared so far on the ending of the Childe Banner, the launch schedule is expected to be set for April. If the ending of the Childe Banner is any indication, we would expect the Genshin Impact 1.5 release date has been set for April 27 or April 28. Ultimately, it will be up to developers Mihoyo to announce the release plans and what it will contain. But as noted earlier this month by the Genshin Impact team: “Recently, we discovered the dissemination of leaked version 1.5. content.

“Such behaviour not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version, but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version. “Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks, and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures.” Fans are also wondering whether other big news will be shared and perhaps released, during Genshin Impact 1.5. Mihoyo has been dedicated to launching new content every six weeks and has recently shared its plans to bring Genshin to PS5. The PlayStation 5 version aims to deliver 4K resolution with enhanced textures across every part of the game. Meanwhile, faster loading times will allow players to enjoy a more seamless experience as they travel around.

“The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open-world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future,” said Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo. “That’s why we’ve been working to bring the native PlayStation®5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could.” The team have only teased that Genshin Impact is coming to PlayStation 5 soon, meaning we don’t know when it will happen. But there’s a good chance that Genshin will arrive on PS5 in the coming weeks. Another question is when Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch, having been announced alongside the PS5, PC and Mobile versions of the game. The good news is that developers MihoYo has confirmed plans to release Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch. The current version of the game was launched in September 2020, and is proving popular in its current free-to-play version.