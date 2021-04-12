NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters to become first Japanese major champion

US

Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters to become first Japanese major champion

1 min

104views
74
12 shares, 74 points
AUGUSTA, Georgia — Hideki Matsuyama has made history as the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship.Matsuyama held on after knocking one in the water at the 15th, shooting a 1-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay.
Xander Schauffele closed within two strokes after Matsuyama made bogey at No. 15. But Schauffele put one in the water at the 16th and took the first triple-bogey of his major championship career.

That cleared the way for Matsuyama to claim the green jacket. He made a bogey at No 18 but that was enough to hold off Masters rookie Will Zalatoris, who stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279.Matsuyama was one shot better at 278.

Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

AP

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

74
12 shares, 74 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish