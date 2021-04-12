Hideki Matsuyama wins The Masters for first major title at Augusta to create history

That 75 minute break proved to be exactly what Matsuyama needed though as he returned to the course a new man.

He played the final eight holes in six-under par, turning in the first bogey-free round of anyone in the tournament to put him on 11-under for the tournament.

Matsuyama entered the final round four shots clear but the job was certainly not done by any means.

Charl Schwartzel proved in 2011 that four shots was more than attainable to claw back on Sunday at The Masters while Fuzzy Zoeller, Nick Faldo and Gary Player have come back from even bigger deficits to pull on the green jacket.

And there were clearly some nerves on the first tee for Matsuyama as he registered a bogey to start the day.

In typical championship-pedigree though, Matsuyama bounced straight back with a birdie at the second before closing out the front nine with back-to-back birdies.