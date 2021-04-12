Huawei warning: You must delete these popular apps from your phone immediately

Joker isn’t anything new with it infecting apps on Google’s Play Store in the past. However, this is the first time that it’s been spotted on Huawei’s platform.

Explaining more, Doctor Web’s research team said: “Android.Joker is relatively old malware family known since the fall of 2019. Doctor Web malware analysts come across new versions and modifications of these trojans almost daily. They were formerly seen most often on the official Android app store―Google Play. The attackers, however, have apparently decided to expand the scale of their activity and shift their attention to alternative catalogs supported by major players on the mobile device market.”

All of the offending apps have now been removed from the Huawei AppGallery with the company confirming that, “After receiving an alert from Doctor Web, Huawei hid the trojans in the AppGallery store to protect users. The company will conduct an additional investigation to minimize the risks of such apps appearing in the future”.