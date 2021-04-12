Johnny Depp ‘pushing to star in Edward Scissorhands sequel’

Edward Scissorhands was a life-changing movie for Johnny Depp. The gothic fairytale marked the first time the actor worked alongside prolific director Tim Burton. After Edward Scissorhands, Depp would go on to work with Burton in Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Sweeney Todd to name just a few. Depp’s inclusion in Edward Scissorhands was also the actor’s first leading role in a big-budget movie with a large studio behind it. On top of that, out of all of Depp’s movies, Edward Scissorhands holds a particularly special place in the actor’s heart.

It was on the set of the Burton movie that love blossomed between Depp and his co-star, Winona Ryder.

The pair played star-crossed lovers on-screen, who fought against the status quo to be together.

Off-screen, Depp and Ryder had recently become infatuated with one another, eventually resulting in them getting engaged and remaining in a relationship for four years.

In 1993 the couple went through a devastating split, leaving Depp “crying his eyes out” while filming his next movie, Ed Wood, with Burton in 1994.

So then, it is not hugely surprising that Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman recently revealed Depp is “looking to be cast in a sequel for the movie”.

