Johnny Depp ‘pushing to star in Edward Scissorhands sequel’

The pair played star-crossed lovers on-screen, who fought against the status quo to be together.
Off-screen, Depp and Ryder had recently become infatuated with one another, eventually resulting in them getting engaged and remaining in a relationship for four years.
In 1993 the couple went through a devastating split, leaving Depp “crying his eyes out” while filming his next movie, Ed Wood, with Burton in 1994.
So then, it is not hugely surprising that Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman recently revealed Depp is “looking to be cast in a sequel for the movie”.
After the protagonist was chased out of town for being so different, he remained in his castle grounds and made it snow every year, because he knew his love, Kim Boggs (Ryder), liked it.
The resurgence in popularity for the film may have been sparked by a recent Cadillac commercial that aired during the Super Bowl last month.
The advert featured Ryder reprising her role as Kim with a son, Edgar Scissorhands (Timothee Chalamet), taking up the chrome claws.
Considering Disney owns the film rights to Edward Scissorhands, his inclusion in any sequel could be unlikely.
However, there is hope. The Burton movie was a great commercial success when it was released in the ‘90s.
The film was made on a meagre $ 20 million budget but claimed an impressive $ 86 million at the box office.
The film also got ten issues of a comic-book spin-off called Parts Unknown.
The comic book took place two decades after the end of the film, where Edward digs up another unfinished creation.
Edward Scissorhands is available to watch on Disney Plus now.
