Keep flowers alive for longer: How often to change vase water?

Flowers are synonymous with spring, with floral fans stocking up on the freshest in-season bunches throughout March, April and May. Most flowers tend to droop after a few days if they’re not looked after properly but luckily, it isn’t too hard to get them back upright. Express.co.uk spoke to the experts at Bloom and Wild, who gave us their best tips to ensure your bouquets stay in tip-top condition for as long as possible.

How do you keep flowers alive for longer? Trim your flowers Trimming your flowers’ stems by three to five centimetres allows water inside to hydrate them. Always cut at an angle to give as much surface area to drink from! Pop them in water ASAP All beautiful flowers require water to prop-up their stems.

Find their dream home Pop them in water as soon as you can to help them rehydrate and bloom. Keep your blossoming buds away from direct sunlight and radiators, as they will quickly dehydrate your stems and no one wants that. Also, you need to make sure to keep them away from any fruit, as random as that sounds. This is because certain fruits let off gasses which will make your colourful flowers fade and look lacklustre.

How often do you need to change your vase water? Flowers don’t like drinking dirty water, so refresh your vase every day or two and re-trim your stems one centimetre each time. How come my flowers are floppy? Don’t worry, they aren’t dead. Flowers use water to prop up their stems so they’re just thirsty after their journey to you. Help yours perk up by trimming them, popping them in water and then leaving them overnight. By morning they won’t look droopy!

Keep the water temperature a-ok Unsurprisingly, placing stems in hot water is really bad for your buds and will ultimately cook them! Room-temperature water is best for the vast majority of vase-kept flowers. However, there is one exception: Blooms from bulbs that flower during cooler months, such as daffodils, and tulips, will last longer if the water is below room temperature.

If you have unopened flowers and want to speed blooming along, perhaps because you plan to use them as a table centrepiece in the next day or two, use warm water to help them open up more quickly. The trade-off, of course, is that they’ll also die sooner. Get rid of any underwater foliage Any plant leaves and flowers you leave in the vase water will rot quickly, which isn’t good news for your flowers. This will spread bacteria that will kill your flowers before their time, so make sure you keep the water completely clean.

