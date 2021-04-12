Large Explosion At Valley Glen Home Los Angeles Fire Department

The single-family residence in the 12700 block of W. Arch Street sustained major damage in a powerful explosion that had no active fire, according to the LAFD fire information There was an apparent gas leak on the scene when the fire department arrived.

These two men suffered serious and non-life-threatening burns, respectively.

He did not want to go to the hospital, and so no other injuries were suffered. And there was an elderly woman and three children, nobody was seriously injured.

An explosion has destroyed a house in #ValleyGlen and sent debris flying through the neighborhood. @LAFD urban search and rescue is on scene and firefighters searching through the wreckage. One person in critical condition and a second pulled from debris. @CBSLA @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/SJeXycBMUG — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) April 12, 2021

She did not go to the hospital. The next-door neighbour was treated for injuries, but not taken there.

The fire department said there was no risk of a gas leak. A portion of the L.A.A. Fire Department was still investigating the cause of the explosion.