Large Explosion At Valley Glen Home Los Angeles Fire Department

US

Large Explosion At Valley Glen Home Los Angeles Fire Department

The single-family residence in the 12700 block of W. Arch Street sustained major damage in a powerful explosion that had no active fire, according to the LAFD fire information There was an apparent gas leak on the scene when the fire department arrived.

These two men suffered serious and non-life-threatening burns, respectively.

He did not want to go to the hospital, and so no other injuries were suffered. And there was an elderly woman and three children, nobody was seriously injured.

She did not go to the hospital. The next-door neighbour was treated for injuries, but not taken there.

The fire department said there was no risk of a gas leak. A portion of the L.A.A. Fire Department was still investigating the cause of the explosion.

