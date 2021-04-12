Linda Nolan admits 'I’m scared of dying' amid cancer battle as she shares hospice decision

She added: “Every time, I worry if it’s spread again. I’m scared of dying.

“There’s so much to live for. You realise that when you’ve been through all that I have. Every day is a gift.”

While speaking alongside her sister Anne Nolan, 70, who has fought two separate bouts of breast cancer since 2001 before being told she was cancer-free last year, Linda explained she doesn’t want her siblings to become her carers.

She revealed: “I’ve decided I would go into a hospice, I live on my own, I don’t want them to become my carers, I want them to turn up with gin and chocolate.