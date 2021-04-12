Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes, 24, Looks Just Like Her In Sweet New Mother-Daughter Selfie

Madonna and her mini-me daughter Lourdes looked like twins in a new selfie, as the 24-year-old proudly displayed her armpit hair.

Lourdes Leon has stunned in a gorgeous new photo with her superstar mom! The raven haired, 24-year-old daughter of pop legend Madonna , 62, proudly showed off her armpit hair while posing in a garden as she rocked a green, halterneck dress. “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you #lola,” Madonna captioned her April 10 snap, using the nickname for her eldest daughter, whom she shares with Cuban personal trainer Carlos Leon.

In the pic, Madonna wrapped her arms around Lourdes while wearing a white dress, a pink and purple flower crown, and a stack of gold bracelets and necklaces. Meanwhile, her mini lookalike wore a formfitting dress, and accessorized with a red handbag and gold hoop earrings. Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section, praising the “two beautiful, strong women”.

Although some followers critiqued Lourdes’ choice to grow out her armpit hair, many fans quickly called them out. “2021 and people are still surprised that an adult woman has body hair,” one wrote, while another commented, “Why y’all talking about the armpit hair like just admire the picture gosh. is that too hard.”

The raven haired beauty was most recently seen in Tulum, Mexico on January 30. She turned heads when she hit up the beach in an orange string bikini with high-cut bottoms and a halter-style top with mid-waist tying straps. Lourdes was joined by her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia, who wrapped his arms around her and shared a few sweet kisses.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently proved she looks as incredible as ever, when she shared a series of snaps with long, platinum blonde hair. “Damn I smell good………” she captioned her April 9 post. In the pics, the “Vogue” singer rocked a large, luxe green robe which featured a sizable hood. She also donned long, platinum blonde locks as she accessorized with oversized, black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces.

Emily Selleck