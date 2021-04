How to listen to the Masters on the radio

This year’s competition will be broadcast on the radio by BBC Sport.

Golf fans will be able tune in for live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, and BBC Radio 5 Live, at different times of the evening.

You can listen to the action on-the-go by downloading the BBC Sounds app, or by visiting the BBC Sounds website.

Additional radio commentary can be found on the Masters official website.