Matteo Bocelli teases world tour with new music after latest duet with dad Andrea Bocelli

Earlier this week, Andrea Bocelli became the first person ever to perform in the ancient desert city of Hegra, located in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. In another first, the Italian tenor sang alongside his 9-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli and also his son Matteo Bocelli in the same concert. The 23-year-old and his 62-year-old father performed their hit duet Fall On Me for a lucky socially distanced audience of just 300, while fans watched a live stream on Andrea’s official YouTube account.

Aside from live performances with his father Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli’s debut solo work saw him sing The Lion King’s Can You Feel The Love Tonight for 2020 album Disney Goes Classical. Andrea’s son performed Sir Elton John’s hit accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This was the second time he’d sung for Disney as his Fall On Me duet with his father featured in the movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Now, over the last year of lockdown, Matteo has been teasing that he’s working on his debut album. READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo sings Justin Bieber’s Holy at the piano

And by the sounds of his most recent update, he’s planning on touring the record in 2022. Posting a snap himself performing in Hegra this week on Instagram, Matteo wrote: “Sooo good to be back on stage singing after almost a year. “AlUla has been a blast and I can’t wait to travel the world next year with some new music. Any suggestions?” This latest tease follows on from one in February when he wrote: “It’s been two years since my debut at the most important music festival in Italy.”

At the time, the 23-year-old had tweeted a picture with the British singer, writing: “Such a pleasure to spend some time with the legend Gary Barlow!” In that summer 2020 fan Q&A, Matteo shared in response: “I worked with Gary Barlow on some music. We created some very good songs and I can’t wait to share it.” Asked about his upcoming debut album, Andrea’s son said: “We’re composing a lot of songs that we hope to share with you very soon. “I’m writing a lot of new music. It’s a little bit of a surprise I can tell you that.”