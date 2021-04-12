Matteo Bocelli teases world tour with new music after latest duet with dad Andrea Bocelli

Andrea’s son performed Sir Elton John’s hit accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
This was the second time he’d sung for Disney as his Fall On Me duet with his father featured in the movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.
Now, over the last year of lockdown, Matteo has been teasing that he’s working on his debut album.
READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo sings Justin Bieber’s Holy at the piano
Posting a snap himself performing in Hegra this week on Instagram, Matteo wrote: “Sooo good to be back on stage singing after almost a year.
“AlUla has been a blast and I can’t wait to travel the world next year with some new music. Any suggestions?”
This latest tease follows on from one in February when he wrote: “It’s been two years since my debut at the most important music festival in Italy.”
In that summer 2020 fan Q&A, Matteo shared in response: “I worked with Gary Barlow on some music. We created some very good songs and I can’t wait to share it.”
Asked about his upcoming debut album, Andrea’s son said: “We’re composing a lot of songs that we hope to share with you very soon.
“I’m writing a lot of new music. It’s a little bit of a surprise I can tell you that.”
The rising star added: “We created many songs. You’re going to have to wait a little bit. There’s going to be some surprises.”
Here’s hoping that at least both Andrea and Gary Barlow feature on the album too.
Plus Matteo’s father has worked with Ed Sheeran on Perfect Symphony in the past, so who knows if he can be convinced to contribute as well?
0 Comments