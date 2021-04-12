Microsoft will force Windows 10 fans to change the way they access the web this week

With this ageing browser not getting the vital updates it needs to keep users safe online it seems Microsoft now wants to make sure everyone is moved over to its latest and greatest browsing experience.
In a post on its support page, Microsoft said: “To replace this out of support application, we are announcing that the new Microsoft Edge will be available as part of the Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update—otherwise referred to as the Update Tuesday (or “B”) release—on April 13, 2021.
“When you apply this update to your devices, the out of support Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application will be removed and the new Microsoft Edge will be installed. The new Microsoft Edge offers built-in security and our best interoperability with the Microsoft security ecosystem, all while being more secure than Chrome for businesses on Windows 10.”
READ MORE: Why YOU could be to blame for your frustratingly slow broadband, according to BT
The new Edge has grown rapidly in popularity since it was launched in January 2020 with recent stats suggesting that it’s now the second most used browser on the planet.
With Microsoft now forcing it on more users, that user base could grow to even bigger numbers although it still has a lot of catching up to do before it gets close to beating Chrome which still accounts for almost 65 percent of all desktop web traffic.
0 Comments