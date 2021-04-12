Nintendo Still Isn't Totally Confident Switch Production Can Keep Pace With Demand

© Nintendo Life

Last month tech giant Samsung voiced its concern over semiconductor shortages affecting the production of electronics.

With this in mind, Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa has now provided an update to Nikkei about the Japanese company’s Switch hardware production – stating how it’s been “able to secure the necessary materials” in order to continue producing semiconductors in the immediate future.

However, in Japan and around the globe, there’s still the possibility of system shortages at retailers in the future due to ongoing demand. Here’s the full translation (thanks, VGC):

“We have been able to secure the necessary materials for the immediate production of semiconductors for Switches. However, in Japan and other countries, demand has been very strong since the beginning of the year, and there is a possibility of shortages at some retailers in the future. It is difficult to say how we will deal with this, but in some cases we may not be able to prepare enough for orders.”

Furukawa’s latest interview lines up Bloomberg’s sources last month suggesting Nintendo would face the same challenges as its rivals this year – a shortage of tech and components:

“Beyond securing silicon from the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the Switch maker also faces scarcity of more generic parts like display driver integrated circuits and Bluetooth modules, people familiar with its operations said.”

Even before the pandemic, Nintendo was struggling to keep the system in stock. As of December last year, the unit has shifted 79.87 million units worldwide. In addition to this are scalpers, which are taking advantage of the limited supplies.

To top it off, there have been rumours in recent times about Nvidia stopping production of the Tegra X1 Mariko (the SoC powering both Switch) and Nintendo releasing a system with a Samsung display.

Have you had any issues getting hold of a new Nintendo Switch in recent times? Tell us down below.