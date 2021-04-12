One Direction Zayn Malik: ‘I didn’t make any friends from the band’

Each of the five singers entered as solo acts but were placed together by Simon Cowell when he saw their potential.
Despite spending five years together on the road, in recording studios and on stage, Zayn revealed he came away from the group as alone as he was when he entered.
Speaking to GQ, Zayn said: “I didn’t really, like, make any friends from the band.”
The singer’s tenuous relationship with his bandmates was exacerbated in 2016.
Louis Tomlinson’s mother died in December of that year, shortly before he was due to perform on the X Factor with DJ Steve Aoki.
After the emotional performance, the rest of the band arrived backstage to support their friend during his hard time. But Zayn was nowhere to be seen.
This year all eyes are on the band after bookies placed odds on One Direction reuniting in 2021.
Despite being broken up for six years, the band’s odds on getting back together have never been better.
Currently, the odds on the band getting back together from Ladbrokes are at an impressive 1/4.
The singer said: “I’d love to do a collaboration with Niall, Zayn, Harry and Louis. Actually, they’re all here behind this curtain.”
Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati commented: “Liam apparently wants to collaborate with his 1D bandmates in the future, but the odds suggest he might go one better before the year is out with a full reunion very much on the cards.”
