One Direction Zayn Malik: ‘I didn’t make any friends from the band’

After Zayn left One Direction in 2015 rumours began flying that the five band members were not on good terms. In the years that followed, the singers were rarely seen together in public, choosing to keep their relationships private. However, in 2018, Zayn opened up on the states of the relationships between him and his former bandmates.

The band got together in 2010 on ITV show the X Factor. Each of the five singers entered as solo acts but were placed together by Simon Cowell when he saw their potential. Despite spending five years together on the road, in recording studios and on stage, Zayn revealed he came away from the group as alone as he was when he entered. Speaking to GQ, Zayn said: "I didn't really, like, make any friends from the band."

Zayn added: “I just didn’t do it. It’s not something that I’m afraid to say. I definitely have issues trusting people.” The singer’s tenuous relationship with his bandmates was exacerbated in 2016. Louis Tomlinson’s mother died in December of that year, shortly before he was due to perform on the X Factor with DJ Steve Aoki. After the emotional performance, the rest of the band arrived backstage to support their friend during his hard time. But Zayn was nowhere to be seen.

Zayn went on: “Everybody grows up – two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really.” This year all eyes are on the band after bookies placed odds on One Direction reuniting in 2021. Despite being broken up for six years, the band’s odds on getting back together have never been better. Currently, the odds on the band getting back together from Ladbrokes are at an impressive 1/4.