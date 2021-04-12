NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Premier League talking points: Mourinho dismayed, Man Utd begging, Moyes...

Premier League talking points: Mourinho dismayed, Man Utd begging, Moyes pips Guardiola

JOSE STILL RAISING MORE QUESTIONS THAN HE ANSWERS

All focus is on Heung-Min Son today after Tottenham’s latest abject failure in their bid to sneak into the top four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teed that up with his bizarre bed-with-no-dinner analogy, but Mourinho needed no second chance to leap upon it as his get out.

Dismayed that nobody put Solskjaer’s comments to him, he decided to end his press conference by making that the question himself.

Among those questions that were asked…

Spurs have a soft touch that has been there since you first arrived – do you agree?

But Mourinho does not have anything to say on that one – the most crucial question of all right now.

Sorry Jose – in Portugal they say bread is bread and cheese is cheese; here we call a spade a spade – but the rest is just a diversion tactic to disguise Tottenham’s inadequacies right now.

