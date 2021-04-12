NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Stacey Solomon apologises for revealing too much in Instagram video...

Stacey Solomon apologises for revealing too much in Instagram video of bathroom makeover

Stacey Solomon was hard at work on her new house today. The Loose Women presenter set to work transforming her cloakroom and kept her 4.3 million Instagram followers firmly up to date.
However, the 31-year-old was soon saying sorry for showing a toilet that had recently been used in error.

The amused TV star apologised for the urine filled lavatory, which she soon realised after making changes to the decor.

Stacey lives with husband-to-be Joe Swash and her sons: Zachary, 13, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex.

Her youngest she shares with the actor, 39, who is also father to Harry, also 13.

“I’m going to panel the bottom half with MDF panels and no more nails.”

Detailing her plans further, Stacey shared: “Then paint the top half a nice blue colour to match the sinks.

“I don’t know how much I’ll get done but I’m hoping to get at least half done.”

She later stated: “I started from the toilet pipe in here, because I couldn’t get behind it so I need to saw two pieces to fit on the ends.

