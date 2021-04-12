Stacey Solomon apologises for revealing too much in Instagram video of bathroom makeover

The amused TV star apologised for the urine filled lavatory, which she soon realised after making changes to the decor.
Stacey lives with husband-to-be Joe Swash and her sons: Zachary, 13, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex.
Her youngest she shares with the actor, 39, who is also father to Harry, also 13.
READ MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen gives farm update: ‘So much sadness’
Detailing her plans further, Stacey shared: “Then paint the top half a nice blue colour to match the sinks.
“I don’t know how much I’ll get done but I’m hoping to get at least half done.”
She later stated: “I started from the toilet pipe in here, because I couldn’t get behind it so I need to saw two pieces to fit on the ends.
0 Comments