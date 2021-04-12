Stacey Solomon apologises for revealing too much in Instagram video of bathroom makeover

Stacey Solomon was hard at work on her new house today. The Loose Women presenter set to work transforming her cloakroom and kept her 4.3 million Instagram followers firmly up to date.

However, the 31-year-old was soon saying sorry for showing a toilet that had recently been used in error.

The amused TV star apologised for the urine filled lavatory, which she soon realised after making changes to the decor.

Stacey lives with husband-to-be Joe Swash and her sons: Zachary, 13, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex.

Her youngest she shares with the actor, 39, who is also father to Harry, also 13.

READ MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen gives farm update: ‘So much sadness’