'Stay off Oprah!' Piers Morgan issues warning to royals after advice from Prince Philip

He then took a thinly-veiled dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, by arguing: “Many of the younger royals that followed them have behaved very differently – emoting on television, playing the victim, wallowing in self-pity, complaining about their regally gilded lives, and getting themselves into all manner of lurid scrapes that have damaged the family’s reputation.”
Piers cryptically added: “As his mourning family prepare to gather this Saturday to say goodbye to one of its greatest figures at his funeral, they would all do well to heed his advice.
“I won’t name individuals for any specifically pertinent points, but they’ll know who they are…”
READ MORE… Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen gives farm update: ‘So much sadness’
Quoting the Queen’s husband, he penned: “‘Give TV interviews, by all means,’ Philip said. ‘But don’t talk about yourself.’”
Piers then shared the Duke’s reported opinions on Meghan and Harry’s decision to speak about their experiences as senior royals in their interview with Oprah.
Quoting Philip’s biographer and long-time friend, Gyles Brandreth, he continued in his latest MailOnline column: “Gyles Brandreth said the Duke thought Meghan and Harry’s decision to grant their friend Ms Winfrey a lengthy prime-time US TV audience was ‘madness’ and ‘no good would come of it.’
Piers has been very vocal about disbelieving the comments Meghan made while speaking to Oprah about how her mental health had suffered after she joined the Royal Family.
The former Good Morning Britain host has also dismissed the Duchess’ comments about the racism she faced.
Piers got into a row with his ITV co-star Alex Beresford about Meghan’s interview before storming off the set.
Ofcom had received a record-breaking number of complaints before ITV bosses held discussions with Piers about disbelieving Meghan in an on-air rant.
Piers recently told Tucker Carlson on FOX News while discussing his GMB departure: “I was hired by ITV to do the morning show because they were struggling with the ratings, they wanted me to shake things up… I was a highly opinionated person and they knew that.
“Over five years we trebled the ratings and the last day ironically was the first day we beat the BBC.
“Instead I was corralled into a position that ‘You’ve got to apologise… or your position is untenable.'”
0 Comments