Stroke: Blood clots are most likely culprit – which medications put you at increased risk?

This includes oral contraceptives given to women to prevent pregnancy, and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) given to menopausal women.

The NHS said: “It’s thought the risk of developing a blood clot is two to four times higher than normal for women taking HRT tablets.”

However, as the initial risk of menopausal women developing blood clots is “usually very low… the overall risk from taking HRT tablets is still small”.

It’s estimated that for every 1,000 women taking HRT tablets, fewer than two will develop blood clots.

