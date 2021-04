Despite her medical condition, Susan has had to venture outside in order to keep herself sane, noting she’s found it “tough-going” at times.

“It’s an abnormal situation for everyone. I’ve done my best to stay in but I do go for walks for exercise with my mask on,” she said.

“It’s been tough-going.

“I’ve had days when I’ve felt low or stuck in a rut, or bored of staring at the same four walls — but everyone’s been in the same boat.”