‘The real Russian collusion’: Cancel culture victim Gina Carano recalls game role, blasts vaccinations, masks & US president Biden

Actress and ex-MMA fighter Gina Carano has revisited her role as a Russian military sniper for the Soviet Army in a videogame – and offered her take on Covid-19, mandatory vaccinations, US president Joe Biden, masks and more.
That has not stopped Carano from offering her forthright views on her accounts, although she made a lighter post as she recalled her role in the 2008 game Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, showing herself on set and in costume as character Natasha Volkova.
Carano’s Instagram story, meanwhile, turned to politics and the pandemic, claiming that the enforcement of mask-wearing in some US states has not prevented hospitalizations from Covid-19.
The 38-year-old pin-up also shared a post claiming that people would have been “shut down” for sharing purported data about viral surface contamination, highlighted a negative story about Biden’s border policies, called the public health crisis a “never-ending story” and reproduced a meme visiting rape, slavery, theft and the “tyranny” of compulsory vaccinations.
Taking aim at Biden again, Carano shared an image likening the Democrat’s appointment as president to a horse being stuck between the rungs of a gate, a car becoming trapped in the branches of a tree and another vehicle being wedged above the gate and entrance doors to a property.
She then focused on the riots at the US Capitol that were a shocking feature of former president Donald Trump’s final days in power, pointing to a report that said “media hyperbole” had been culpable for “fabricating crimes that didn’t exist”.
“The MSM [mainstream media] will never correct this,” the post concluded, without showing the full article.
Following her whirlwind tour of some of the issues close to her heart, which had been prefaced by a look at several artworks that have been created in her honor, Carano finished with a photo of a sign reading “turn off the news and love your neighbor”.
“Sunday love to you all,” the Texas-born combat trailblazer added to her following of almost two million.
Also on rt.com ‘I’m not going down WITHOUT A FIGHT’: Actress Gina Carano vows to overcome cancel mob & ‘Disney bullies’
RT
0 Comments