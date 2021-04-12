Tyson Fury warns he will 'move on' from Anthony Joshua fight if not finalised by Tuesday

However, there has been no date set for the most-eagerly anticipated bout for some time.
Fury says he has received many “big offers” for his next fight.
And he claims he will look at those other offers if a match up with Joshua is not finalised by Tuesday.
“There’s a few good offers on the table, I’ve been told, from a few different countries, which is exciting news for me.
“I’ve always been quite sceptical about it all.
“Like before, I’ve been told there’s quite a lot of big offers on the table, from a few major players, so very interested and excited to finally hear what they are and to see if they are one, feasible and two, can make it happen in whatever country wins the bid for it.
“Now finally the offers are on the table. We’ll go through them and take the best one.”
Hearn has previously stated that a two-fight deal had been agreed, despite Fury’s camp saying it was “nowhere near” being done.
Joshua is set to put his WBA, WBO and IBF titles on the line against WBC champion Fury if all goes to plan.
“I think it will 100 per cent happen. One million per cent happen,” he added.
“I think we’re going to know within the next couple of days – what, where, when.
“I’m pretty confident this fight is going to get made in the next few days, because from what I’ve heard, there are some big players involved and there’s some big offers come in from very rich people and very rich countries.
“I’m sure that they’re going to be very good offers.”
