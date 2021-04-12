Tyson Fury warns he will 'move on' from Anthony Joshua fight if not finalised by Tuesday

Tyson Fury has warned he will “move on” from his undisputed fight with Anthony Joshua if it is not all agreed by Tuesday. However, Fury remains confident a fight agreement will finally get concluded.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has maintained for some time that a deal has been very close to being struck.

However, there has been no date set for the most-eagerly anticipated bout for some time.

Fury says he has received many “big offers” for his next fight.

And he claims he will look at those other offers if a match up with Joshua is not finalised by Tuesday.