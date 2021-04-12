UK holidays: Brighton Beach takes the crown as 'UK's most popular beach'

However, one northern beauty also made its way into the top five.
Squeezing its way into fourth place was is Scarborough Beach, located in Scarborough.
The rest of the top 10 was made up by Fistral Beach in Cornwall, Botany Bay in Kent, Camber Sands in East Sussex, Hengistbury Head Beach in Bournemouth and Porthcurno Beach in Cornwall.
The data compiled a full list of 30 “most popular beaches”.
These include Bamburgh Castle Beach in Northumberland, Blackpool Sands beach in Blackpool, Seacliff Beach in Scotland’s East Lothian, Loch Morlich in Highland Scotland and Tenby in Wales.
The full list of the “most popular beaches in the UK” according to Kindwater.co.uk are as follows:
1.Brighton Beach, Brighton
2.Durdle Door Beach, Dorset
3.Bournemouth Beach, Dorset
4.Scarborough Beach, Scarborough
5.Dungeness Beach, Kent
6.Fistral Beach, Cornwall
7.Botany Bay, Kent
8.Camber Sands, East Sussex
9.Hengistbury Head Beach, Bournemouth
10.Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall
11.Lizard Point and Kynance Cove, Cornwall
12.Formby Beach, Liverpool
13.Chesil Beach, Dorset
15.Saunton Sands, North Devon
16.Sandbanks Beach, Poole
17.Seacliff Beach, East Lothian
18.Holkham Beach, Norfolk
19.Perranporth Beach, Cornwall
20.Whitstable Beach, Kent
21.Tenby North Beach, Tenby, Wales
22.Rhossili Bay, Gower Peninsula, Wales
23.West Wittering Beach, Chichester
24.Cuckmere Haven, East Sussex
25.Woolacombe Sands, Devon
26.Luskentyre Beach, Isle of Harris, Scotland
27.Bamburgh Castle Beach, Northumberland
28.Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales
29.Beer Beach, South Devon
30.Blackpool Sands, Blackpool
0 Comments