UK holidays: Brighton Beach takes the crown as 'UK's most popular beach'

The UK is home to an array of stunning beaches in all corners of the country. With domestic travel[1] rules relaxing from Monday, April 12, many Covid-weary Britons are likely keen for a change of scenery.
Bournemouth Beach, also in Dorset, came in third place and Dungeness Beach in Kent took fifth place.

However, one northern beauty also made its way into the top five.

Squeezing its way into fourth place was is Scarborough Beach, located in Scarborough.

The rest of the top 10 was made up by Fistral Beach in Cornwall, Botany Bay in Kent, Camber Sands in East Sussex, Hengistbury Head Beach in Bournemouth and Porthcurno Beach in Cornwall.

The data compiled a full list of 30 “most popular beaches”.

Among them were a selection of shorefronts in the North of England, Wales and Scotland too.

These include Bamburgh Castle Beach in Northumberland, Blackpool Sands beach in Blackpool, Seacliff Beach in Scotland’s East Lothian, Loch Morlich in Highland Scotland and Tenby in Wales.

The full list of the “most popular beaches in the UK” according to Kindwater.co.uk are as follows: 

1.Brighton Beach, Brighton

2.Durdle Door Beach, Dorset

3.Bournemouth Beach, Dorset

4.Scarborough Beach, Scarborough

5.Dungeness Beach, Kent

6.Fistral Beach, Cornwall

7.Botany Bay, Kent

8.Camber Sands, East Sussex

9.Hengistbury Head Beach, Bournemouth

10.Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall

11.Lizard Point and Kynance Cove, Cornwall

12.Formby Beach, Liverpool

13.Chesil Beach, Dorset

14.Loch Morlich, Highland, Scotland

15.Saunton Sands, North Devon

16.Sandbanks Beach, Poole

17.Seacliff Beach, East Lothian

18.Holkham Beach, Norfolk

19.Perranporth Beach, Cornwall

20.Whitstable Beach, Kent

21.Tenby North Beach, Tenby, Wales

22.Rhossili Bay, Gower Peninsula, Wales

23.West Wittering Beach, Chichester

24.Cuckmere Haven, East Sussex

25.Woolacombe Sands, Devon

26.Luskentyre Beach, Isle of Harris, Scotland

27.Bamburgh Castle Beach, Northumberland

28.Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

29.Beer Beach, South Devon

30.Blackpool Sands, Blackpool

