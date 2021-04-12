Will laser removal clinics be open from April 12? Reopening dates and new covid guidelines

Forms before your appointment

Clinics should be taking extra care when tracking their customers and their health before they attend the appointment.

Pulse Light Clinic is sending its customers an email with a medical history form 24hrs before their appointment.

This has to be returned to the clinic, either via email or they can bring it along with them on the day of the appointment.

Extra PPE, sanitisation and temperature taking

When they arrive at the lobby, customers are greeted by a staff member in personal protective equipment (PPE), and are asked to sanitise their hands and put on a face mask, before having their temperature taken.

Read More