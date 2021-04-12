WrestleMania 37: Roman Reigns keep the Universal Championship over Daniel Bryan and Edge

Having a high standard to meet on the second night of WrestleMania 37 was expected from wrestling’s most highly anticipated show of the year.

Though not as headline-making as the previous night, the second night of WrestleMania 37 was a highly entertaining show, and had its moments, most notably Roman Reigns successfully defending his Universal title against Bryan and Edge.

They all told a thrilling and entertaining tale that worked inside the ring perfectly. They held the audience on their feet with every single blow.

Following on from the main event, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. What it was about was power versus ability. By the time she raised her leg for a final blow, the mercilessness of Ripley had been perfected. Instead of Ripley dancing away from an opportunity to win the WWE’s diva’s championship, she manoeuvred her way into the title picture by missing her first move on the top of the card.

It remains uncertain whether Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns will be the Universal Champion in the future.

Edge had his opponent reeling and was moving closer to victory as a result. Reigns was next, and he did the same to him, but Uso retaliated with a chair.

edge returned and picked up Uso Battling took advantage of this opportunity and thrust his spear into Edge. To keep the title, he sits on Edge with a straight jacket on him while cruelly beating him with a chair, which gets three knockdowns.

this has far more bells and whistles than someone might shake a stick at What will happen to her now? He is rapidly running out of opponents.

Source: DAZN