Xbox news: Persona 5 Game Pass, surprise Kojima Series X and Nintendo Switch deals

Over the weekend the account tweeted: “Persona 5 Royal coming to Xbox and and PC announcement soon, Game Pass at launch too”.

Responding to this tweet, Shpeshal Ed quoted his tweet from March that hinted P5 was heading to Xbox consoles.

The tweet simply shows Persona 5’s protagonist Joker with his arms open, appearing to embrace the Xbox logo.

While the XboxEra co-founder had also hinted that more SEGA franchises could be heading to Xbox in a tweet in February.

At the time Shpeshal Ed tweeted: “Seems like Yakuza isn’t the only popular Sega franchise Microsoft are trying to get into Game Pass”.

Persona 5 potentially coming to Xbox isn’t the only big surprise that has been delivered to gamers recently.

