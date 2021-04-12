During the past three seasons, John Dutton showed enormous potential, so it was inevitable that Yellowstone season 4: Takeover will succeed, in the long run.

John’s unexpected death was the point where the whole mystery unravelled and the Yellowstone season 4 series came to an end. It’s been reported that the show’s fourth season is only intended to be the first of a long-term show, rather than the conclusion of the series on Yellowstone.

Yellowstone debuted on the Paramount Network on June 20th 2018. It features Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Gil Birmingham, alongside Mr. Luke and Mr. Gil.

When is Season 4 of the Yellowstone coming to Netflix?

The three seasons of Yellowstone are only available on Hulu or Peacock. Yellowstone is not currently available on Netflix.

A fourth season of Yellowstone was picked up in February of 2020 with four months to go before the series was even premiered.

There was little doubt that season four will be renewed after this; the show pulls in over five million viewers per episode, according to the magazine Variety.

Yellowstone: Rip is John’s most trusted ranch hand

Although we do not yet have an exact release date for season four of the Yellowstone series, we do know that it will premiere some time during the year 2015.

Despite the statement on the official Yellowstone Instagram page, season four has finished filming and will air in June 2021 on the channel’s flagship network, which is called Paramount.”

The fourth season of Yellowstone crime drama by Taylor Sheridan will begin this summer. Due to the Paramount series’ disappointing finale, the life of John Dutton (as the head of the ranch) may be on the line this year.

Season four may mark the end of John Dutton’s reign as the ruthless leader of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Some viewers are still impatiently awaiting the return of the upcoming Yellowstone season 3 because of the brutal assault on the Dutton family in the season 2 finale.

The incident seems to have been a blessing in disguise, as it appears that he was saved due to his cellphone blocking the bullet from entering his heart.

He has nevertheless made an excellent showing, but the Dutton family patriarch will have to relinquish control as well in the next instalment.

Yellowstone Season 4 Casting

Yellowstone’s fourth season is scheduled to see the return of the entire main cast.

This means that Kevin Costner, who has won two Academy Awards, will reprise his role as John Dutton, the owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Additionally, Costner serves as executive producer on Yellowstone. Kelly Reilly of Britannia is expected to reprise her role as Beth Dutton, John’s daughter.

Luke Grimes of American Sniper is also expected to reprise his role as Kayce Dutton, John’s youngest son.

Grimes said in a 2019 interview with Pop culture that Yellowstone is his favourite acting role to date.

“This is my favourite character I’ve ever played, and this is my favourite universe in terms of a storey I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

Additionally, Wes Bentley of American Beauty is expected to return as Jamie Dutton, John’s other son, and Cole Hauser of Good Will Hunting as Rip Wheeler, John’s business partner and ranch handler.

Yellowstone: Can John Dutton pull through after his attack?

At the moment, it is unclear if Danny Huston’s season three antagonist Dan Jenkins will return for the fourth season.

Huston is best known for his roles in American Horror Story, The Aviator, and The Constant Gardener.