Apex Legends update time: Release date for War Games and patch notes news

Developers Respawn Entertainment has shared the latest update time news for Apex Legends across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, next-gen consoles and PC. While Monday saw a small patch released, the big Apex Legends War Games event is not scheduled to launch until later today. War Games is a new Collections Event that will bring a number of new modes to the game, including playlist modifiers, a new rewards track, and new challenges. Five fresh modes will be taking the place of the normal playlist, which will not prove popular with everyone. But with War Games only sticking around for a short period, gamers can expect everything to go back to normal later in April. Unlike with other events, these new modes will be coming out as part of a rotation that will be continuing throughout the month.

Second Chance: Tuesday, 4/13 – Thursday, 4/15

Ultra Zones: Thursday, 4/15 – Monday, 4/19

Auto Banners: Monday, 4/19 – Wednesday, 4/21

Killing Time: Wednesday, 4/21 – Friday, 4/23

Armor Regen: Friday, 4/23 – Tuesday, 4/27 The War Games schedule will run as follows: Each takeover mode only lasts for a few days at most. We can’t wait to hear which ones are your favorites. WHEN IS THE APEX LEGENDS UPDATE TIME? Developers Respawn Entertainment has revealed that the Apex Legends update time has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, probably between 5pm and 8pm BST. And while the team hasn’t revealed a set time, they have stipulated that all modes will be going live in the mornings, PT time. So that means the new Apex Legends update will need to go live before 8pm BST across all platforms.

This will also be when the new Apex Legends cosmetics for War Games will be going live, with Respawn telling fans this week: “War Games introduces a new rewards track with earnable cosmetics and goodies, including epic Rampart and 30-30 skins. The track also includes five unlockable Battle Pass levels! “As in past events, you can earn up to 1,000 points per day and challenges refresh daily. There are also stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if you complete them during the event. All of these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass, so you can complete multiple at once. “Last thing, some new skins! Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, Gibby, Mirage, and Bloodhound are all rocking some re-imagined takes on classic looks to celebrate the War Games.” NEW APEX LEGENDS MODES The full list of descriptions for the new modes have been released you can find them all listed below: