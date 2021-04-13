Apex Legends War Games event patch notes and release time latest

It won’t be long before gamers are playing through the new playlists and modes included in the Apex Legends War Games event. Scheduled to launch today across all platforms, gamers will soon see the normal playlist replaced by a collection of heavily modded variants. So far, we know that these will be available for just a short period, with new modes being added every few days. This looks set to start on Tuesday, April 13, with the Apex Legends War Games event time set to begin by 8pm BST. The other big part of the Apex event will be unlocking the new War Games cosmetic, which includes new skins for Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, Gibby, Mirage, and Bloodhound.

Here’s the full list of War Games modes that will be going live later today: SECOND CHANCE We’re kicking things off with a bang on April 13th with our first modifier: Second Chance. In this modifier, each Legend is granted one free respawn per match. Once a Legend is killed, their Respawn Token is consumed as they rise again from their current location retaining all their weapons and gear. After a short duration, the player respawns high in the air to skydive back into the action. Note that, while Second Chance is active, Players will be unable to Unlock Assassin, Wake, or Wrath badges, since these prestigious badges would be far easier to unlock in this mode. ULTRA ZONES Then we shake up your ideal drop strategy with Ultra Zones! Ultra Zones introduce the concept of multiple Hot Zones within a single map. More epic loot, more gold items! But wait, there’s more! Each Hot Zone is enveloped in a Flash Point—a returning feature from a Season 6 LTM. For those who don’t already know, Flash Points are enormous, glowing bubbles that replenish your HP and shields when you stand in them. In this mode, consumable items are still available as normal throughout the loot pool. READ Destiny 2 server status latest, 3.1.1.1 patch notes, Weasel, Bat, Chicken errors

AUTO BANNERS Tune-in mid event for Auto Banners. In this modifier we’ve made a rather small but spicy change to squadmate respawning. Your Squadmates Banner Cards are automatically retrieved! No need to loot their death box to retrieve their Banner Cards, just head straight to a respawn beacon. The loot pool has been altered to contain more Mobile Respawn Beacons too. KILLING TIME Feel the pressure with Killing Time. This event speeds up the match as Legends fall. During a round, whenever a Legend dies, the round time is reduced. If any given round is a massacre, you can bet that ring will be closing real quick! Keep an eye on the round timer and the ring in this modifier. ARMOR REGEN We’re closing out the event with Armor Regen. That’s right: your armor regenerates over time at a rate of 12 points per second. Whenever you take damage, your armor will begin regenerating after an 8-second delay. This delay is doubled to 16 seconds if your armor gets cracked. One last thing for this mode: there are no Shield Cells in the loot pool!

The Modifier Schedule has also been announced, meaning you will only get to play these new Takeover modes for a few days. All modes begin and end during mornings, PT time, with the last day of the variant modes set for April 27. The full schedule is as follows: Second Chance: Tuesday, 4/13 – Thursday, 4/15 Ultra Zones: Thursday, 4/15 – Monday, 4/19 Auto Banners: Monday, 4/19 – Wednesday, 4/21 Killing Time: Wednesday, 4/21 – Friday, 4/23 READ Spain holidays: Latest Foreign Office travel advice as Spain eases entry restrictions Armor Regen: Friday, 4/23 – Tuesday, 4/27 As in past events, you can earn up to 1,000 points per day and challenges refresh daily. There are also stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if you complete them during the event. All of these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass, so you can complete multiple at once. There will also be new skins to unlock, with Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, Gibby, Mirage, and Bloodhound all rocking some re-imagined takes on classic looks to celebrate the War Games.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed