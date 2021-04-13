Army Of The Dead release date, cast, trailer, plot: All about Zack Snyder’s Netflix film

Zack Snyder has certainly been busy despite the coronavirus pandemic, finding time to direct a whole new film while his re-edited Justice League cut was finally getting its release. This new film stars Dave Bautista and steps away from superheroes and closer to a zombie apocalypse. Here is all there is to know about the upcoming Netflix movie, Army of the Dead.

When is Army of the Dead coming out in cinemas? Unlike many of Zack Snyder’s big blockbusters, this film will not have a cinematic release. Instead, it is being released on Netflix by the streaming service, meaning fans can turn to their subscription in order to watch the film. The Netflix release date for this film is May 21, 2021, all around the world. READ MORE: Doris Day earnings: How Doris Day was ‘swindled’ and forced into TV

“When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $ 200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. “Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. “They include Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer). READ Elvis Presley: Kurt Russell on acting opposite ‘really cool’ King and hanging out on set “Scott finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma Qureshi), a mother who’s gone missing inside the city. “With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.” DON’T MISS

Who is in the cast of Army of the Dead? Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista leads the cast as Scott Ward, while Ella Purnell plays his daughter Kate. The cast of this film is pretty large, with other actors appearing including Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and Matthias Schweighöfer, Theo Rossi, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Samantha Win and Tig Notaro. The film is reminiscent of a movie like the 2001 film Rat Race, or even Ocean’s Eleven, given it has an expansive cast all seeking out treasure. The trailer shows how some of these characters interact, as they all plan for the biggest heist ever.

Apocalyptic scenery, action-packed scenes and hoards of zombies can all be seen in the trailer – promising an adrenaline-fuelled watch. Of the zombies, Cayote can be heard saying: “They’re not what you think they are. They’re smarter, they’re faster, they’re organised.” Taking place in the ruined city of Las Vegas, featuring explosions, rapid fight scenes against the walking dead and even a zombie tiger, it’s clear Zack has put his own twist on a zombie movie. Army of the Dead is out on Netflix on May 21, 2021

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed