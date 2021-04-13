Army Of The Dead release date, cast, trailer, plot: All about Zack Snyder’s Netflix film

When is Army of the Dead coming out in cinemas?
Unlike many of Zack Snyder’s big blockbusters, this film will not have a cinematic release.
Instead, it is being released on Netflix by the streaming service, meaning fans can turn to their subscription in order to watch the film.
The Netflix release date for this film is May 21, 2021, all around the world.
“Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
“They include Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer).
“Scott finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma Qureshi), a mother who’s gone missing inside the city.
“With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.”
Who is in the cast of Army of the Dead?
Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista leads the cast as Scott Ward, while Ella Purnell plays his daughter Kate.
The cast of this film is pretty large, with other actors appearing including Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and Matthias Schweighöfer, Theo Rossi, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Samantha Win and Tig Notaro.
The film is reminiscent of a movie like the 2001 film Rat Race, or even Ocean’s Eleven, given it has an expansive cast all seeking out treasure.
The trailer shows how some of these characters interact, as they all plan for the biggest heist ever.
Of the zombies, Cayote can be heard saying: “They’re not what you think they are. They’re smarter, they’re faster, they’re organised.”
Taking place in the ruined city of Las Vegas, featuring explosions, rapid fight scenes against the walking dead and even a zombie tiger, it’s clear Zack has put his own twist on a zombie movie.
Army of the Dead is out on Netflix on May 21, 2021
