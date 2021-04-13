Carriers Return to World of Warships: Legends





The April update brings several exciting additions toas the game celebrates its second year since releasing into early access. Get ready to unlock and command aircraft carriers, take part in a new campaign, and prepare for new seasons of Arena mode! Let’s start off with a look at the new flattops.

Aircraft Carriers are here to stay and scout out the high seas! Your feedback from the airstrike event at the start of the year was largely positive, though we have made a few changes to them in the meantime. First and foremost are the balance changes, we made some tweaks to give carriers a bit more power in battle. Most importantly, we added an automatic navigation system based on your feedback to allow you to reposition your ship while flying your squadrons around. The other types of ships also received ways to improve their anti-aircraft firepower in the form of commander skills, modules, and, for cruisers, the Defensive Anti-Aircraft Fire consumable. How do you get into a carrier, you ask?





You’ll be able to start researching U.S. and Japanese carriers all the way up the line from day one, with Langley, Hōshō, Ranger, and Ryūjō coming back at Tiers III and V, while two newcomers arrive at Tier VII — Shōkaku and Lexington. The carrier branch of the tech tree stems from the Tier III battleships. Also, be sure to get a head start in the commander game by finishing a set of unique missions available throughout this update to earn the carrier-specific commanders Ernest King and Tamon Yamaguchi. Get ready for an entire new dimension of combat, captains!





The new Limit Breaker campaign will also be featured in the April update, running for 5 weeks with 100 milestones to progress through. The crown jewel of Limit Breaker is the Japanese cruiser Suzuya, this Mogami-class cruiser brings an awesome broadside of fifteen 155 mm guns and plenty of torpedoes to keep enemies at bay. Couple her armament with outstanding mobility, and you’ve got a powerful light cruiser! Suzuya served throughout World War II, though in a rebuilt form. She saw action in several key battles, including the massive Battle of Leyte Gulf, where she was sunk by U.S. aircraft. As usual, you can get her alongside a ton of equipment and rewards in the campaign with admiralty backing.





Arena Mode is back! Get ready for the return of intense 4-way battles! Not one, but two seasons will take place during this update, each with their own distinct ruleset. Players will see the return of the leaderboard for both of them, tracking different metrics, depending on the season. Most importantly, top three brackets of the leaderboard, namely the 25%, the 10% and the 1%, will receive Steel Badges, so it is the best time to start working on those Steel reserves! The week-long seasons begin April 19 and May 3.





There’s plenty more coming in this update, including some balance changes to German battleship secondaries, introduction of seasonal Golden Week content and Anniversary Celebrations with a huge sale! Come join the fun and turn the tide!