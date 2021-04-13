NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Chris Kamara diagnosed with underactive thyroid after undergoing scan for...

Celebrities

Chris Kamara diagnosed with underactive thyroid after undergoing scan for ‘brain fog’

1 min

104views
94
14 shares, 94 points
Chris Kamara diagnosed with underactive thyroid after undergoing scan for ‘brain fog’

Chris and host Steph were later joined by Doctor Pete Taylor, who discussed possible symptoms of an underactive thyroid.

The doctor said the condition was usually something that develops slowly and urged people who might be concerned to seek help from a GP.

“I have to say I’m embarrassed about it, so I ignore it,” the Sky Sports regular admitted.

“Even though other people might mention it, I go, ‘Oh no, I’m fine’.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays from 12.30pm on Channel 4.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

READ  Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues Mohamed Salah statement after cryptic tweet from agent
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish