Elvis’ dad Vernon Presley put a sign up outside his Graceland office to keep Priscilla out

“If you have business in here, please take care of it and leave. Vernon Presley.”
Express.co.uk took part in a virtual live tour of the Graceland mansion earlier this week and archivist Angie Marchese revealed the true story behind the blunt notice.
The Elvis Presley expert said: “My favourite story about the office is the note that’s on the door that Vernon had put up there because Priscilla would come here and visit with Patsy [Presley].”
Inside she pointed out a surprising revelation found in a 1958 Memphis phonebook.
The archivist looked up the Presley surname inside and found Harold, Elvis’ cousin and lots of other Presleys, but there was no sign of The King.
Perhaps Elvis was retracted to stop fans constantly calling up the mansion, trying talk to the star?
Also inside were some To and From labels addressed to Elvis at Graceland.
Vernon died in 1979 aged 63, two years after Elvis. The King’s father is buried next to his son in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.
Interestingly, Graceland only have one item of Vernon’s clothes in the archives, a pair of trousers, as girlfriend Sandy Miller handled his estate.
