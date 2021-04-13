Elvis’ dad Vernon Presley put a sign up outside his Graceland office to keep Priscilla out

As Elvis Presley shot to fame, he decided to buy the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, moving in with his extended family in 1957. Behind the house is Vernon Presley’s office, where The King’s father would handle his son’s finances, household bills and oversee two secretaries replying to fan mail. Now, if you’ve ever visited Graceland, you’ll have seen the passive-aggressive sign Vernon put on the door.

Vernon’s sign reads: “Please read and observe: no loafing in the office, strictly for employees only!

“If you have business in here, please take care of it and leave. Vernon Presley.”

Express.co.uk took part in a virtual live tour of the Graceland mansion earlier this week and archivist Angie Marchese revealed the true story behind the blunt notice.

The Elvis Presley expert said: “My favourite story about the office is the note that’s on the door that Vernon had put up there because Priscilla would come here and visit with Patsy [Presley].”

