Emilia Romagna Grand Prix makes schedule changes in mark of respect to Prince Philip

The late Duke will have a ceremonial funeral, rather than a state funeral.

Many in the world of Formula One paid tribute to Prince Philip.

@RedBullRacing:

Our entire Team is saddened to hear of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Flags will fly at half mast at our Milton Keynes Campus in remembrance of his devotion to Great Britain.

@WilliamsRacing

We are saddened to learn of the passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.His life was dedicated to the service of his country, which he did with an unwavering devotion. Our deepest sympathies go to The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed