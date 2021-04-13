NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ex-England footballer Le Tissier blasted after sharing video of UK...

Sports

Ex-England footballer Le Tissier blasted after sharing video of UK prime minister Boris Johnson discussing vaccines and lockdown

2 min

153views
133
18 shares, 133 points
Ex-England footballer Le Tissier blasted after sharing video of UK prime minister Boris Johnson discussing vaccines and lockdown

Former England midfielder Matthew Le Tissier has turned off his replies on Twitter after questioning an interview given by Boris Johnson, sharing a video of the UK prime minister talking about Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccines.

Outspoken former Southampton stalwart Le Tissier often holds forth on public debates on Twitter, inviting a predictably fiery range of responses to his views on Covid-19, the UK government’s approach to the pandemic and other topics.

Sharing a video of Johnson speaking about falling infection rates, Le Tissier voiced his suspicions and interpreted the premier’s remarks about health guidelines as being negative about the impact of treatments.

“Just Bojo admitting vaccines don’t work but still trying to make them mandatory,” posted the playmaker, who was long regarded as one of the finest creative midfielders in the Premier League.

“But guess what? Compared to countries not locked down, [the] curve is the same – so lockdowns don’t work, either.”

Rather than encourage debate on his latest observations, Le Tissier, who was recently ousted from his broadcasting post with Sky Sports, blocked replies –but that didn’t stop respondents having their say elsewhere on the social media platform. 

“I love how the big f*cking idiot turns his replies off so people can’t directly call him a tw*t,” came one insult.

“Here he goes. Le Tissier again proving that heading a football causes irreversible brain damage,” added another.

A critic of the UK lockdown supported Le Tissier. “Never thought I’d agree with [him], but it’s strange times indeed,” they said.

READ  Millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines thrown away after 'human error'

The vast majority, though, could not resist the opportunity to point out that Johnson had only appeared to be arguing that vaccines were not an all-in-one solution.

“For f*ck’s sake,” said one. “Matt Le Tissier purposefully misunderstanding something he doesn’t agree with. Surprise, surprise.”

“I can’t believe Matt Le Tissier is making me want to defend a comment made by Boris Johnson,” scoffed another.

“He doesn’t admit the vaccines don’t work – it’s just that seeing as only five million people are fully vaccinated so far, it’s quite obviously the lockdown that’s led to the reduced transmission.”

Even a fan of the Saints, for whom Le Tissier is regarded a legend, put the boot in. “To all football fans out there, Matt le Tissier’s conspiracy theorist lies don’t represent the club or us fans,” they regretfully announced.

“He’s an embarrassment to club and our city. Spreading misinformation for 12 months is not having an opinion – it’s an illness.”
Also on rt.com ‘I laughed a lot’: Man United boss Solskjaer’s son calls Jose Mourinho a bad loser over Spurs spat, confirms he ‘always gets food’

RT
This article originally appeared on RT Sport News

Presented by
RT.com

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

133
18 shares, 133 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish