Fake Covid-19 vaccine passports sold online ‘could allow dangerous virus strains into UK’

It’s only been a single day since lockdown measures started to relax across England and Wales, but plans to ease restrictions are already under threat. UK Border Force officers are preparing for a wave of travellers brandishing fake coronavirus vaccine passports that claim they’ve been jabbed against the deadly respiratory illness.

Ahead of international travel restarting on May 17, 2021, the Border Force Union (ISU) has raised the alarm bells about travellers holding fake vaccine passports coming into the UK – and the risk these will pose. It could potentially open the door to a foreign variant of Covid-19, like the one discovered in South Africa, making its way into the UK.

Lucy Moreton, a professional officer at the ISU, told the i that if a global standard for vaccine passports isn’t agreed soon, it will be “impossible” to stop people entering and leaving the UK with fake documents claiming the holder has been vaccinated.

Fraudulent vaccine passports are already selling online and with no agreed standard for the documents, it’s currently difficult to determine which are genuine – and which have been bought on the Dark Web to avoid restrictions and vaccinations.

READ MORE: How to book a Covid vaccine – NHS invites over 45s to have their jab